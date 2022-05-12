Bilawal Bhutto reveals PTI minister threatened him on eve of no-confidence move

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while delivering a speech in National Assembly revealed that he had received a Martial Law threat from a PTI minister a night before the no-confidence motion.

Bilawal said that former prime minister Imran Khan broke the Constitution while fleeing away. “The Constitution like a piece of paper was torn to pieces,” deplored Bilawal and called for the formation of a commission on the violation of the Constitution.

Bilawal Bhutto added that “a commission should be formed to identify those involved in unconstitutional and undemocratic acts.”

He also flayed that every institution of the country was made controversial during the last four years.

He sought an investigation against those responsible for violating the Constitution, alleging that Imran Khan ruined the economy and isolated the country globally.

Bilawal also alleged that Imran Khan wanted to create such conditions that a third force could benefit from it.

“This house must form a high-level parliamentary commission or committee to investigate the events leading up to April 3, post-April 3, of the night of April 9 and 10, and the events that have taken place to date after [the no-confidence motion was successful],” Bilawal said on the floor of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution calling upon the international community to ensure accountability of India’s grave and persistent violations of human rights, war crimes being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

The resolution was moved by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that urged India to immediately halt and reverse unilateral and all illegal actions it had taken in IIOJK and fulfill its obligations under the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Bilawal said India illegally changed the status of Kashmir on August 5, 2019 and started resettlement of non-Kashmiris in the valley following that.

The foreign minister vehemently condemned India’s acts in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), rejecting India’s self-appointed commission for changing the status of the held valley.

“Indian atrocities against the Muslims continue in the occupied Kashmir. The BJP government has repeatedly violated international law,” said Bilawal, adding that his first task after assuming the office was to work on the IIOJK.