Police Khidmat Markaz inaugurated

FAISALABAD: A Police Khidmat Markaz (facilitation center) was inaugurated at District Bar Council hereon Thursday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubashar Mekan inaugurated the center. SP Lyallpur division Danyal Ahmed, President Bar Council Faisalabad Bilal Ashraf Basra Advocate and General Secretary Yasir Hayyat Chatha Advocate were also present.

The facilities of verification of certificates, learner driving permits, vehicle certificates, registration of reports about missing documents and others will be available at the khidmat center.

The CPO said the objective of Police Khidmat Markaz was to facilitate people.