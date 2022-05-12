PM terms Pakistan’s nurses a ‘proud chapter’ of country’s history

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, terming nurses an icon of great service to humanity, has said the government would improve the working conditions of the nursing sector in the country.

PM Sharif said nurses in Pakistan for their excellent services were a golden and proud chapter of history. In his statement on International Nurses Day, the prime minister said steps would be taken to improvement in the quality of education and training and carry out reforms for the reasonable salaries of nurses.

The prime minister paid tribute to those associated with the field of nursing in Pakistan and the world over and said during the pandemic of coronavirus, the nurses along with doctors rendered invaluable services in the health sector.

He said the paramedics including doctors and nurses braved the challenges of the pandemic and served humanity even at the cost of their family life. He mentioned that the inclusion of 10 Pakistani women in the World Health Organization’s list of the world’s 100 best nurses and midwifery leaders was a global recognition of their services.

He said the services of male and female nurses in caring for their patients during difficult times were always commendable and stressed the need for ensuring better facilities. He pointed out that female nurses, in particular, faced misconduct in society which needed to be discouraged by raising awareness among the public.