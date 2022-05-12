Math paper of class X leaked due to negligence

The sheer negligence of the staff at an examination centre in Lahore was revealed on Wednesday when they distributed the Mathematics question paper to Class X students who had arrived to take the English exam, Daily Times reported.

Class-X students received Math examination papers instead of English due to the carelessness of the staff, including the centre’s superintendent.

On the recommendation of the Lahore Board administration, it has been reported that incompetent staff has been assigned to various examination centres in Lahore; consequently, administrative errors have begun to appear in the examination procedure.

As soon as the error was discovered, the Lahore Board administration sprang into action, and the Lahore Board office remained open until late at night in order to retrieve all 760 question papers that had been sent to the Lahore division centres.

The administration was able to retrieve the question papers from all of the examination centres in the Lahore division but was unable to do so for the Daanish Schools in various districts of Punjab.

Citizens and academic circles stated that such errors raised questions about the exam’s secrecy.

In the meantime, the Higher Education Department stated that it was aware of the situation and that the Lahore Board chairman had been requested to provide a report.