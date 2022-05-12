Bismah Maroof to head as woman team captain for 2022-23 season

The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday that Bismah Maroof will continue to lead the national women’s limited-overs teams in the 2022-23 season.

Pakistan is preparing for an action-packed bumper season in which they will play at least 25 matches, with the schedules for the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup yet to be announced.

Their season begins with three T20Is and three ODIs against Sri Lanka in Karachi, in what will be the first instance of ICC Women’s Championship matches being played in Pakistan beginning later this month.

Bismah’s team will then travel to Belfast to play hosts Ireland and champions Australia in a T20I triangular series from July 12 to July 24, before heading to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games, which will be held from July 25 to August 8.

Bismah will travel to Belfast and Birmingham with her daughter Fatima and mother, with the Pakistan Cricket Board sharing the travel, lodging, and boarding expenses in accordance with its Parental Support Policy.

Ireland women will make their first-ever visit to Pakistan in October for three T20Is and as many ODIs, as well as ICC Women’s Championship matches, before competing in the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup. At the start of 2023, they will travel to Australia for three T20Is and three ODIs, Pakistan’s first away ICC Women’s Championship fixtures of the cycle, before competing in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February.

“It is truly an honor for any cricketer to captain their country, and it is a great privilege for me to continue in this role,” said Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof. The 2022-23 cricket season will be the busiest for Pakistan’s women’s team, and we are excited and prepared for the challenges it will present. Every match in the upcoming season is crucial for us as a team because bilateral ODIs will determine whether we qualify for the next ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and T20Is will provide us with opportunities to prepare for the all-important T20 World Cup in February next year.

“I’d like to thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for its unwavering support throughout my career, especially in assisting me in striking the right work-life balance after the birth of Fatima.” There was a time when I considered giving up my passion for cricket, but the PCB ensured that it never came to that with the implementation of the maternity policy, which has made the game as inclusive as it can be for women in our country. I’d also like to thank my family, particularly my husband, Abrar, who has been a huge support throughout my career and has encouraged me to keep playing for Pakistan.”

Tania Mallick, the head of Women’s Cricket, added, “I want to congratulate Bismah Maroof on her retention as the national side’s leader.” She has been an inspiration for women all over the world with her demeanor on and off the field, and I am confident that our team will produce strong and consistent results in their leadership over the next year.”

Bismah made her Pakistan debut at the age of 15 against India in an ODI in Jaipur in December 2006. She is the only female Pakistani cricketer with 5,000 international runs. She was named T20I captain in 2016 and ODI captain following the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.