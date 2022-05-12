Pakistan’s exports to Italy increase 35pc to $758m in 3 quarters

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to Italy witnessed an increase of 35.58pc during the first three quarters of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year.

The overall exports to Italy were recorded at $758.795m during July-March (2021-22) against exports of $559.664m during July- March (2020-21), showing growth of 35.58pc, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports to Italy also increased by 42.79pc by going up from $75.006m during March 2021 against the exports of $107.105m in March 2022, the SBP data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the export to Italy also witnessed surge of 30.89pc in March 2022 as compared to the exports of $81.826m in February 2022. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 26.64pc in nine months, from US $18.713b to US $ 23.699b.

On the other hand, the imports from Italy during the period under review were recorded at $620.487m against $391.109m last year, showing growth of 58.64pc during the first nine months of fiscal year 2021-22.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis, the imports from Italy increased by 98.32pc, by going up from $43.320m during March 2021 against the exports of $85.916m in March 2022, the data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the imports from Italy witnessed surge of 47.31pc in March 2022 as compared to the exports of $58.323m in February 2022.

The overall imports into the country increased by 41.33pc, from US $38.061b to US $53.795b.