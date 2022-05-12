ICCI demands urgent power sector reforms

Rising circular debt, surging transmission & distribution losses and poor performance of power companies are taking a heavy toll on the business & economic activities in Pakistan and the government should take urgent measures to bring drastic reforms in the power sector. This was demanded by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) President Muhammad Shakeel Munir in a statement on Wednesday. Munir said that the circular debt has more than doubled in the last four years exceeding Rs.2.4 trillion, which reflected the bad governance in the power sector. This situation has increased the energy cost for domestic and commercial consumers as the electricity cost has gone up by almost 100 percent over the last 4 years. He said that growing at the current rate, the circular debt is estimated to reach Rs.4 trillion by 2025, which would badly affect the economic growth of the country. The ICCI president said that according to a research report of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA), the average transmission and distribution losses of Discos and KE were recorded at 21 percent and 20 percent respectively in financial year 2020, which showed the poor performance of these companies as rising T&D losses are causing great financial losses to the national exchequer.