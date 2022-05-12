Nimrat explores iconic destinations in Prague

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who is enjoying the success of her recent film Dasvi, is currently in Prague to wrap up her Hollywood project, Foundation Season 2.

Amidst her work schedule, the 40-year-old is also soaking in the beauty of the picturesque European city.

“Prague. Spring. Selfies. Czech. Check,” Nimrat wrote, as she shared some selfies with stunning backdrops.

A visit to Prague is incomplete without exploring some of its most well-known spots as the city boasts of a rich history and mesmerising architecture. As such, the actor also gave us a peek into her stops in the city, igniting wanderlust in many.

Sharing pictures from the National Library of the Czech Republic, she wrote, “Had the rare privilege to step inside the most stunning and majestic library I’ve ever seen…The Klementinum Library, an exquisite example of Baroque architecture, first opened in 1722 that houses over 20,000 books!!! None of which can be pulled out of the shelves anymore of course!”

“With a secret staircase, a spinning multiple book reading wheel, a history of iconic cinematic sequences being shot, and globes so ancient that Australia was just some unknown place called Holandia, I was just stunned to silence!!! No Shhh signs needed,” she added.

Built from mid-16th century to mid-18th century, the extensive grounds of the Clementinum are one of the largest building complexes in Europe. In its Astronomical Tower, meteorological measurements have been collected since 1775. The Baroque Library, with its beautiful frescoes and historically valuable globes, is considered the most beautiful hall in the complex.

Nimrat also posed in front of the iconic Franz Kafka Rotating Head. Built by David Cerny in 2014, Kafka’s head consists of 42 rotating layers, making it 11 meters tall. It is made of 24 tonnes of stainless steel and weighs a total of 39 tonnes. A bizarre homage to the writer, the mechanic sculpture is believed to be a metaphor for his life. “It will be an understatement to say that Kafka was troubled by life, so ever-turning reflective pieces of the writer’s statue seem to emphasize his inability to comprehend the world and its strange laws,” the city’s tourism department notes.

The actor also posted a picture of the John Lennon Wall, a stone wall surrounding the Maltese Gardens that was transformed into an impromptu memorial with a painting of the singer’s face. The wall is now decorated with a portrait of Lennon and pictures created by more than 30 artists from five countries. Visitors are allowed to express their opinions there, using a pencil or a piece of chalk. However, spraying is strictly forbidden.

She also participated in a boat ride in Prague. According to the city’s tourism department, “you can make use of scheduled sightseeing cruises, lunchtime cruises or a chartered dinner or private booking trip” to cruise the Vltava River on the Maria Croon or the Czech Boat.