Yumna stars in Arabic superhero series ‘Crestar & The Knight Stallion’

Pakistan showbiz A-lister Yumna Zaidi has bagged herself a role in a superhero series ‘Crestar and the Knight Stallion’.

After proving her mettle in the entertainment industry of the country, the super-talented Yumna Zaidi is all set to star in her first international project, ‘Crestar and the Knight Stallion’, a web series based on an Arabic superhero and his best friend.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor is reportedly playing the main role in the project directed by American filmmaker Ajmal Zaheer Ahmad.

First trailer of the title dropped on Tuesday, which sees an Arabic superhero ‘The Knight Stallion’ and his best friend posing as ‘heroes for immigrants’ as they ‘battle the forces of evils’ while bearing the scares of a ‘desi mom’.

As truly described by makers, ‘Crestar’ and ‘Knight Stallion’ are the “only two superheroes out there that battle the forces of evil while still having to deal with curfews, immigrant values, and arranged marriages.”

While the trailer doesn’t give away too much about Zaidi’s role, it was heartening to see her being a main part of the fictional story. The web series being made under the banner of Exxodus Pictures is still in development. Najam Syed is the executive producer for the project.

Makers are yet to decide on the streaming portal to release the series.