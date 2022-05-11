I feel so bad for Shahrukh, he’s going through so much trouble: Jaya Bachchan

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles, released in 2001.

Not many people know but during the filming of K3G, Shah Rukh was going through a rough patch in his life. While the details aren’t known, director-producer Karan Johar, in one of the making videos of the film, had revealed how Jaya Bachchan would feel bad for SRK on the sets.

In a snippet shared on the Instagram page of Dharma Productions, Karan revealed that Jaya Bachchan used to come to him and talk about SRK’s difficult phase and how she was feeling maternal towards him.

“During the filming of K3G, Jaya ji used to always come and say I feel so bad for Shah Rukh, he is going through so much trouble…” recalled Karan, adding, “Shah Rukh was going through a lot of problems at that point of time.”

He continued, “She said I feel so awful for him. I just feel so maternal towards him it’s not funny. And I know it’s so much the character.” The filmmaker-producer recalled a particular shot from the film, revealing that Jaya Bachchan didn’t need any glycerine for crying and just got emotional in the moment.

“There’s a sequence – she just walks towards SRK’s photograph, just puts her hand and feels her son’s presence and gets teary and emotional. Camera rolled and she just walks up to that photograph and felt his face and she just cried without any glycerine or anything. I think it was all heart. But you see it only for Jaya ji’s performance because there’s 100 percent feeling in that shot,” recounted the filmmaker-producer.

The said video snippet was shared on the occasion of Mother’s Day. In the film, Jaya played the role of SRK and Hrithik’s mom and Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.