Yashma reveals Whatsapp chat with Areeba Habib

Actors Areeba Habib and Yashma Gill engaged in a heartwarming chat on messaging service WhatsApp.

Yashma Gill shared a snapshot of her WhatsApp chat with Areeba Habib.

The Angna actor, in the conversation, asked the Azmaish star to tell her plans for the day as she was planning a dinner for her.

Yashma Gill replied, “wah wah itnii izzat. hahahahahah. Mwauh. Maaa Sadqay”.

Areeba Habib has proved her mettle in many super hit dramas with Koi Chaand Rakh and Jalan to name a few.

As far as Yashma Gill is concerned, she gave stellar performances in projects such as Azmaish, Kab Mere Kehlaoge, Qurban, Iltija and others.

They both take to the social media platform Instagram to share pictures of their photoshoots and projects behind the scenes.

Areeba Habib is currently seen in ARY Digital serial Angna.

The serial is about Azfar Baig’s happy-go-lucky family, in which he has raised four beautiful daughters, who are going to get married into four entirely different families, which are somewhat dysfunctional.

The cast includes Azfar Rehman, Areeba Habib, Ali Abbas, Rabab Hashim, Javed Sheikh, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Asim Mehmood, Kanwal Khan, Danial Afzal, Mohsin Gillani, Rabia Noren, Gul-e-Rana, Ismail Tara and Rubina Ashraf

The show is written by Sameena Aijaz. Saqib Zafar Khan & Tehseen Khan have co-directed the project.

Angna airs daily on ARY Digital at 07:00 pm.