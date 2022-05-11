Dua Lipa confirms breakup with Anwar Hadid, is ‘focusing on self’

Dua Lipa recently disclosed how she has been focusing on herself as “being single” post her split with model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid.

In a recent interview with Vogue, the Levitating hit-maker who dated Anwar for more than two years and broke up in December last year, explained how she is content with her “single life”.

“The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” Dua remarked.

Earlier this year, Dua made headlines when she went on a solo dinner at New York’s Cosme as part of her Service95 newsletter.

The singer-songwriter mentioned that a “few netizens were like ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time,'” which she believed “is amazing for them”, however, she continued, “it was a big step for me, and I was nervous like, what am I going to do? I don’t want to be on my phone,” added the crooner.

Dua also noted the misconception about single women who are considered “sad when they don’t have a man”. “The fact is women can enjoy their own company and for that they only need willpower,” she added.