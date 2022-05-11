Govt committed to provide best health facilities to children: Shazia Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Shazia Marri on Wednesday said the present government was willing to work with all stakeholders to ensure better health facilities for Pakistani children.

She was addressing at the two-day national consultation dialogue on school meals which was arranged by World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in the federal capital. The purpose of the consultation was to create awareness on the importance of nutritious meals for school going children and provide a way forward for the preparation and implementation of policies for school meal programs at government and private educational institutes at all levels.

On the occasion, Shazia Marri stated that the government of Pakistan was making efforts in collaboration with all stakeholders for creating awareness and formulation of best policies aimed at meeting the nutritional values for all school going children. She stressed the need to collectively work for the vulnerable segments of the society and said that the current government would utilize all available resources for uplift and betterment of vulnerable segments of the society.

While talking to the participants, Shazia appreciated the efforts of WFP in their commitment towards the cause of developing nutritious food programs. She said that such programs are very important and will create a great impact on the health of our children.

The minister said that with a healthy mind and body, the children would be able to perform well in their studies and extra co-curricular activities. First we should understand the basic nutritional needs of our children, the minister emphasized. She commended the efforts of WFP for their dedication, especially performing in the areas of conflict where law and order situation is not so good.

The minister appreciated their courage and resilience for helping Pakistan and Pakistani children in such areas. She said that the people of Pakistan were resilient and faced many challenges in the past but they never gave up. She welcomed the public-private partnerships for the development and stressed on the coordination of federal and provincial governments in order to achieve the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs). She thanked all the stakeholders and representatives of various UN agencies, health departments, Planning Commission, Civil Society and academia for their coordination with the BISP. She said that BISP was willing to work with all the stakeholders in future for providing better health facilities to the children of Pakistan.