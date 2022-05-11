Imran’s attempt to block remittances a conspiracy against Pakistan: Talal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former minister of state for interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday accused Imran Khan and Shahbaz Gill of hatching conspiracies to block remittances from abroad. In a statement, Chaudhry said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Niazi and Shahbaz Gill are conspiring to trigger civil disobedience in the country.

“This is a continuation of the same mentality of Imran Niazi which he had propagated while standing on the container in 2014 that no citizen should pay bills, and taxes. He had also asked overseas Pakistanis to use illegal remittance services such as Hundi to transfer funds,” the PML-N leader said.

Chaudhry cautioned the overseas Pakistanis that the real struggle of Imran Niazi was not for granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis but for minting money from them. “Overseas voting is a part of Imran’s fundraising campaign to extort money from Pakistanis abroad,” he added.

Advising the overseas Pakistanis not to fall prey to Imran’s lies, Chaudhry said that how a party can guarantee the rights of overseas Pakistanis when they had slapped the ones requesting independent audit of the party funds. “Worry not, PML-N will ensure your representation in the parliament.”

Imran Khan should first give an explanation to the nation for the millions of dollars and billions of rupees received in terms of foreign funding, Chaudhry said, adding that Khan has been exploiting overseas Pakistanis for decades and now is the time to hold him accountable for deceiving them.