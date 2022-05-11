ECP dismisses disqualification reference against PTI’s dissident MNAs

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) dismissed the disqualification reference against the dissident MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who voted in the no-confidence motion against their party’s Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The ECP has said in its verdict that the reference against 20 MNAs of the PTI has not been proved.

The PTI had filed references against MNAs Noor Alam Khan, Dr Mohammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Nawab Sher Waseer, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Ahmed Hussain Deharr, Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon, Asim Nazeer, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, Sayed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, Mohammad Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Sayed Basit Ahmad Sultan, Aamir Talal Gopang, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Wajiha Qamar, Nuzhat Pathan and Javeria Zafar.

In today’s short verdict, the election commission unanimously said the declaration filed against the MNAs under Article 63(A) was not found in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

Earlier today, the ECP reserved the verdict on a reference against the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers for their disqualification.

During the hearing, the ECP also rejected the PTI’s request for submitting more records. However, the PTI lawyer has vowed to challenge the ECP decision.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commission Sikandar Sultan Raja heard the case while Faisal Chaudhry advocate pleaded the case from the PTI as its lawyer.

The PTI’s dissident MNAs have filed their replies in the commission and termed commonly the references against them vague, unsubstantiated and baseless in the material.

These members have also explained to the commission that they did not resign from the PTI and joined any other party. They also claimed that they had not violated the PTI’s policy.