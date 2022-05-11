Israel, India employing ‘deliberate strategy’ to silence voices against oppression: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said it was the deliberate strategy of Israel and India to silence the voices of those who narrated the stories of oppression faced by the people of Palestine and the Occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister expressed these views in reaction to the killing of Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead during a raid of Israeli forces in the West Bank.

“Strongly condemn the assassination of respected Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh at the hands of Israeli forces,” he wrote in a tweet.

Strongly condemn the assassination of respected Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh, at the hands of Israeli forces. Silencing voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel & India in Palestine & Occupied Kashmir. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 11, 2022

PM Sharif said, “Silencing the voices of those who tell stories of oppressed people is part of a deliberate strategy employed by Israel and India in Palestine and the Occupied Kashmir”.

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was killed by Israeli troops Wednesday as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the network and Palestinian witnesses said as quoted by news agency Associated Press (AP).