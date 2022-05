Rambo (Afzal Khan) of Lollywood has been scrutinised by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which issued him an income tax notice of Rs481, 000 on Wednesday.

The film actor has not declared the Corolla GLI automobile he bought in 2016 in his assets, according to the FBR.

Rambo’s home in Gulberg-III, Lahore, was served with the notice.