Beautification projects to be completed timely: AC

PESHAWAR: District administration Kurram is taking tangible measures to ensure completion of all ongoing development projects within stipulated time frame.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Lower Kurram Fazal Wadood Safi chaired a meeting to review progress on beautification projects which are currently continuing at various parts of the district.

The meeting which was held in light of directives of Deputy Commissioner Kurram Wasal Khatak was attended by Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Murrad Khan, Tehsil Municipal Officer(TMO) Tanzeel Hussain, Sub Engineer Sajid Khan and other officials of relevant departments.

The AC said that no compromise would be made on the quality of construction material and strict action would be taken against those officials who were found negligent in this regard, he added.

The meeting discussed various matters pertaining to the ongoing beautification projects and directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of those initiatives within stipulated time limit.