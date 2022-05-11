NIH reports one COVID-19 death in last 24 hours

During the last 24 hours, one COVID-19 fatality has been reported in the country after a gap of almost three days, Daily Times reported on Wednesday.

However, according to the latest statistics released by the National Institute of Pakistan, the positivity rate of coronavirus was recorded at 0.43% and the virus-infected 66 people with one death reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

Moreover, 15,370 tests were conducted throughout the country out of which 66 cases were COVID positive. Whereas, 98 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

COVID-19 Statistics 11 May 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,370

Positive Cases: 66

Positivity %: 0.43%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 98 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) May 11, 2022

As per the latest NIH data, the death toll has climbed up to 30,376, whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,528,631 after adding the fresh 46 cases.

Furthermore, in the wake of the emergence of a new case of Omicron sub-variant in the country a couple of days ago, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered immediate restoration of the National Command and Operation Centre that was disbanded in March after the country had seen an improvement in the virus situation

The premier took notice of the new variant of Omicron which is fast spreading in other parts of the world especially America. He also sought a report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) over the current Covid-19 situation in the country.