Madiha Imam looks stunning in colorful attire

News Desk

Fans can only expect such variety from the actress Madiha Imam, who alternates between wearing western and oriental outfits.

But one thing is certain: whatever Madiha wears, she becomes a social media sensation.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhaani’ actress shared two new photos in which she appears to be in a good mood. Madiha is seen in the pictures wearing a multi-colored sleeveless dress with a floral texture. Instead of writing the penned statement for the caption, Madiha has shared a set of fallen leaf emoticons.

In the comments section, one of the followers wrote: “Adorable princess” always rise and shine, and another netizen added a set of fire emoticons.

