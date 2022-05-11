PED announces date of summar vacations in schools

In light of the extreme heat that has gripped the entire country, the Punjab Education Department announced a summer break beginning June 1, Daily Times reported.

Summer vacation will begin on June 1 this year, according to the education department. The department has directed that all school administrations provide summer vacation work to students by May 31.

The education department also directed schools to release exam results from grades 1 to 8 by May 31. The summer vacation will last until July 31, and the new academic year will begin on August 1.

During the summer vacation, the new curriculum will be distributed to students in government schools. The summer vacation notification will be sent out next week.