SHC grants bail to MNA Ali Wazir

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Ali Wazir, a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Member of the National Assembly (MNA), in exchange for a Rs0.5 million surety bond, according to Daily Times.

In its order, the SHC stated that no attempt had been made to arrest the three people named in the case, namely Mohsin Dawar, Manzoor Pishteen, and Dr. Jameel.

“Similarly, the bail granted to the other three was not challenged,” the court said.

The MNA has been detained in Karachi Central Prison since December 31, 2020, after being arrested in connection with two sedition cases filed in the city.