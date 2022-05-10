Punjab AG requests ‘all forces’ to intervene

Advocate General Punjab (AGP) Ahmed Awais on Tuesday demanded the country’s top court to take suo motu over the alleged undermining of President Arif Alvi’s authority. Without naming, AGP Awais also requested “all forces” to come out to protect Pakistan. His remarks came while he was addressing the press conference at the AGP Office in regards to the ongoing constitutional crises over the removal of Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, which he believed was ‘disrespecting the presidential slot’. “If the Supreme Court of Pakistan can take suo motu notice on a holiday, then why could a suo motu not be taken following the ongoing constitutional crises wherein the authority of the president of Pakistan has been undermined,” said AGP Awais. The Punjab AGP urged the apex court to exercise its authority under Article 184 of the Constitution and come forward to resolve the prevailing circumstances as it is a matter of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Not only the constitution was violated but also the image of the presidential slot was tarnished, he added.

“If the Constitution lives, then Pakistan lives. If there is no Constitution, then its repercussions will prove harmful for the country,” the Punjab AGP warned. “The AGP can not be removed through executive power and there is a procedure in the Constitution,” said the AGP and added that he could only be removed with the consent of the governor of Punjab. Awais also clarified that he is ready to tender his resignation but it will only happen when his party will direct him to do so. Lashing out at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he referred to the premier as a “fascist” who was adopting all illegal measures to remain in power. On a query regarding the PTI being responsible for creating a constitutional crisis by adopting measures of resistance, lingering on matters one after another and not complying with court’s orders, he said the party is doing everything in accordance with the law.