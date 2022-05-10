Hamza asks governor to sack Punjab AG

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has forwarded a summary to the Punjab governor seeking the removal of Punjab Advocate General Ahmed Awais from the coveted post, a private TV channel reported. In his summary signed by the law secretaries, the chief minister has asked Additional Advocate General Akhtar Javed to take charge as the acting advocate general. The CM’s principal secretary also forwarded this summary to the principal secretary of the governor. The summary for the removal of the AG comes at a time when sacked Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema has refused to relinquish the office despite his removal by the federal government through notification. Cheema had termed the notification “unconstitutional” and said he would announce his future strategy after consultation with constitutional experts. It may be noted here that the federal government had sent a summary for the removal of governor Cheema to the president on April 17. As per the Constitution, the summary would take effect automatically without any decision from the president after the stipulated time period. After the completion of the constitutional period of the summary, the Cabinet Division issued the notification announcing his removal.