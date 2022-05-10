Nawaz summons ’emergency’ meeting in London

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be travelling to London as part of a PML-N delegation to meet party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Power Minister Khurram Dastgir, she noted that several media channels were airing the news that PML-N members were going to visit Nawaz in London, which she said the government’s opponents were blowing out of proportion. “PML-N members are going on a private visit to London to meet with Nawaz Sharif,” she said, adding that PM Shehbaz would also be travelling for this purpose.

However, the minister appeared to downplay the matter by saying that the process of consultation was not unusual among political parties. “This is not that big of an issue but those who have nothing to say and nothing to show for their performance […] have found a topic.”

The information minister also emphasised that a PML-N delegation was going to meet with Nawaz for consultations, which was an ongoing process.

Reports said PM Shehbaz would remain in London for two to three days to meet with Nawaz.