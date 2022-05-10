Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief items for Afghanistan

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as per the directions of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday dispatched second consignment of relief items for the flood affectees of Afghanistan through PAF C-130 aircraft for Mazar-i-Sharif. The consignment consists of family tents, flour, rice and sugar whereas the first consignment of relief assistance was dispatched on 7th May, said a news release. Heavy rain and flooding killed mulitple people, destroyed hundreds of homes and damaged crops in Afghanistan, which is already facing a humanitarian crisis after the takeover of the Taliban in August last year. The Taliban government, struggling to cope with the disaster that has affected more than a third of its provinces, has also approached international relief organisations for help, officials said. On May 7, on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the first consignment of relief goods for flood-affected Afghan civilians reached the land-locked country through a special flight of the PAF, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.