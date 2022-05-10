Punjab CM orders reconstitution of price control committees

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to reactivate district price control committees in order to ensure provision of genuine relief to the people.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting at his office to review the prices of essential items. MPAs Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Kh. Imran Nazir, Ramazan Siddique Bhatti, chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting while Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan MPA and PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar participated through video link.

The CM directed to notify price control committees of energetic persons and added that the prices should be reduced by holding result-oriented meetings with sugar, flour, ghee and poultry associations. He directed to devise a comprehensive plan to decrease the prices of essential items. This plan should be finalized without delay and rate lists should be conspicuously displayed in shops, he added and repeated that a comprehensive price control policy should be finalized as the government was focused on providing relief to the common man. The general public was facing difficulties due to inflation as the middle class had been crushed due to the wrong policies of the past government, he added.

He expressed the resolve to provide relief to the citizens at every cost. He added that market committees should also be activated as no one would be allowed profiteering and hoarding and indiscriminate action should be initiated against violators.

The administration should ensure substantial relief to the masses and every step should be taken in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), chaired by Hamza Shahbaz, decided to formulate a comprehensive mechanism to monitor the cleanliness arrangements of the provincial capital.

Secretary Local Government department gave a briefing about the new cleanliness model.

The CM directed to submit him a cleanliness plan within two days and directed to repair the mechanical sweepers for the roads’ cleanliness. The LWMC and WASA should perform with passion and the city should give a clean and tidy look, he stressed.

The CM announced to make Lahore a clean and beautiful city. The cleanliness and beautification process of the provincial metropolis would be restarted from where it was stopped, he said and directed that water supply to citizens should not be interrupted during the summer season. Similarly, cleanliness of drains should also be completed before monsoon and an infallible mechanism be devised for timely disposal of water.

The filtration plants should be restored to provide clean drinking water to the citizens, he said and sought a detailed report about incinerators in hospitals. Ahmad Hasaan apprised that negotiations were in progress with foreign agencies to resolve cleanliness issues. Abdul Aleem Khan maintained that Lahore city portrayed a neat and clean look in the tenure of Shehbaz Sharif.