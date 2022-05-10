Turi assures WWF KP sacked employees of best possible solution

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Tuesday assured the sacked employees of Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of his all-out efforts to find the best possible solution to their problems.

The minister, during a meeting with the WWF employees, informed that a meeting was being called with Labor Minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai and Chairman WWB wherein all stakeholders would be involved to find a way forward, said a news release.

Turi held a meeting with WWF officials and was briefed on the case of 2,300 sacked employees of Workers Welfare Board (WWB) KP. The minister was of the view that some reasonable solution needs to be found by all stakeholders.

Turi expressed his concern on the issue of sacked employees since the review petition has been dismissed by the Supreme Court. The minister said: “This decision will cause distress among the employees who have been seeking to continue their service”.

Sajid Hussain also expressed concern over 27,000 pending and blocked passport renewal cases.

Turi, in an effort to resolve the issue on priority basis, met with Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju and Director General Immigration and Passports.

The minister was assured that the matter would be reviewed and all possible solutions would be considered whereas a fresh summary would also be moved to the Cabinet regarding this matter.

Turi was of the view that illegal immigration of Pakistanis in other countries was not only an issue in itself but also created enormous hurdles for legal visa seekers. In a recent event, more than 300 Pakistanis were imprisoned in Iraq for illegal immigration. The minister expressed that every year thousands of Pakistanis visited Iraq for Ziyarat and such incidents would create new issues for them. The Iraqi ambassador has unequivocally said that if such incidents are repeated in the future, Iraq might consider barring Pakistanis from Arbaeen Ziyarat this year.