Media role crucial for liaison between public and Parliament: NA speaker

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said that Parliament is representative of masses and maintaining supremacy of Parliament is collective responsibility of all stakeholders.

He said that the role of Parliamentary Reporters is vital to maintain close liaison between public and parliament. He said that Parliament Reporters Association (PRA) is representative body of all reporters who is responsible for apprising the masses about Parliamentary activities and proceedings. He expressed these views while meeting with Members of the Executive Body of the Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) in Parliament House, said a news release.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he has always been struggling with support of Press and Media for supremacy of the constitution and the parliament. He also expressed his appreciation for the role of media to boost the democratic values in the country. While responding to suggestions of Secretary General PRA, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf agreed to include the logo of PRA on the Entry pass for Press Gallery of National Assembly. He also principally agreed to contribute for the PRA Members welfare and fund. The speaker condemned the closure of press gallery during the previous government’s regime and assured that such events would not be repeated as his party believes in freedom of press. He directed National Assembly Secretariat to provide all out support to Parliamentary Reporters for discharge of their professional responsibilities. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha informed the National Assembly that the government was taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the common people.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding increase in the prices of edible items in the country moved by Tahira Augranzeb and Zeb Jaffar, she said soon after taking over the charge of government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a relief package for the common people. She said the masses had been provided relief on about 19 items by the Utility Store Corporation during Ramazan and the same would continue in the coming days on the PM’s directives. In order to provide continuous relief to the lower strata of the society from global inflationary pressure, she said, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved revision of the prices of Atta (wheat flour) and sugar from Rs950/20 kg to Rs800/20 kg, Rs85/kg to Rs70/kg respectively, and also ordered that discount of Rs190/kg on the vegetable ghee would continue.

While criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for not taking steps to provide relief to the common people, she said the poor people had already overburdened by not controlling the prices of edible items.