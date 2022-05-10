Nabila along with her brands N-Gents, Zero Makeup announced backstage partner for IIFA

Zero Makeup and team NABILA partnered with the acclaimed International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFAs) in 2018 and are going to be the official hair and makeup partners for the awards yet again in 2022.

The fabulous first-time partnership has led to the upcoming collaboration, where Nabila’s well-honed aesthetics and innovation will once more be seen on the IIFA stage.

With an innate genius for remaining ahead of time Nabila has constantly fostered the upward spiral of her career with new benchmarks and unforgettable images. The brand now spearheads a network of salons recognised for their innovative techniques. The same expertise is applied on-ground with the team consistently collaborating with a wide range of awards ceremonies and fashion weeks, having won more than a 100 awards and gaining global significance as a creative powerhouse.

Recognising the demand in the market for state-of-the-art men’s grooming, N-Gents was launched to cater to an extensive clientele which ranges from avid sartorialists to society movers and shakers to celebrities or simply put, men who like to look and feel good. It has become well-recognised as much more than a grooming destination, exuding a refined, unpretentious aesthetic.

The ‘ZERO Makeup’ palette by Nabila is an ingenious culmination of merging her three decades of brown skin expertise with state-of-the-art developing and manufacturing within European labs. In a handy, cleverly packaged box, it is a first of its kind Face Perfecting Palette that easily caters to all skin tones. Subtle and effortless, it offers a one-stop solution to achieving a flawless, no makeup look.