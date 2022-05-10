Cheval Collection, the award-winning hospitality company specialising in high quality serviced apartments worldwide has announced a new property for Glasgow under the Cheval Maison Brand. Cheval Maison at 141 West Regent Street, Glasgow will open in 2024 and will become the group’s fifth property in Scotland. The property will include a restaurant & bar, gymnasium as well as a stunning rooftop terrace. The 70 apartments will be split into spacious studios, one and two-bed apartments. Cheval Maison offers premium apartments available for any length of stay in the heart of the neighbourhood. It promises to be the smart way to stay in the city, with a selection of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The first location, Lexham Gardens by Cheval Maison opened in July 2021 in Kensington, London. A third property, Cheval Maison Frankfurt with 181 apartments will open in 2023, just 15 minutes from the city centre in the Sachsenhausen neighbourhood. Cheval Collection, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, is seeing a return to pre-pandemic performance, as travel recovers globally.