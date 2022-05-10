KSE-100 recovers slightly from Monday’s bloodbath

After a frantic trading day on Monday, Pakistani stocks were quieter on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 fluctuating in both directions before finishing up 0.26 percent to halt a five-session losing streak.

It was announced on Monday that the benchmark KSE-100 Index had dropped 3.23 percent to its lowest level since 2022, as investor concerns over IMF inflows, increased domestic political noise, and the negative run-in regional stock markets all came into play.

“The benchmark index was underpinned by value-hunting,” Topline Securities noted in a post-market statement.

With the benchmark index dipping to an intra-day low of 43,263, the market opened flat on Tuesday. But despite this, the index was able to finish over the 43,500 mark. The S&P 500 finished the day at 43,504.36, up 111.22 points or 0.26pc.

Although the rupee fell to a record low in the interbank market on Tuesday after a fourth straight session of losses, the recovery continues. The rupee fell by Rs1.13 (or 0.60 percent) to 188.66 paise at the end of the day, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). On Tuesday, shares of 337 firms were traded, with 151 seeing their prices rise, 163 seeing their prices fall, and 23 seeing their prices stay the same. When it comes to business, Adamjee Life Assurance Company Limited told the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on May 24, 2022, that Manzar Mushtaq would be taking over as CEO from Umer Mansha for three years. Aside from fertilizer, technology, and communication, the KSE-100 index gained 50.34 points, 21.32 points, and a total of 21.2 points (18.10 points).