Overseas Pakistanis can bring huge investments, expertise, links: FPCCI chief

The president of the Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has stated that overseas Pakistanis are the country’s most valuable asset because they not only send remittances, but they can also bring large investments, expertise, and international business links with them if the country provides a favourable and reliable environment for industrialization, investment, and joint ventures.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh noted that the country’s remittances will cross the $30 billion mark for the Fiscal Year 2021 – 22 and Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) deposits have crossed $4 billion. Nevertheless, he stated, these are not the only realms where the overseas Pakistanis can are willing to give back to their motherland. They are willing to invest in the manufacturing, services, health, education, retail, and IT sectors of the country. FPCCI chief has proposed that tax holidays and incentives given to the export processing zones (EPZs) and special economic zones (SEZs) should not be time-bond vis-à-vis establishment of an industrial zone itself; but, should be offered to each industrial unit individually from which they start their productive utilization of the land. In this manner, EPZs and SEZs will remain attractive for the new industry until the entire industrial zones have been productively utilized and a simple policy shift can result in a lot of economic and industrial activity. Suleman Chawla, Senior Vice President of FPCCI, called for a proactive role of Pakistani businessmen in Europe to help and facilitate create business-to-business and chamber-to-chamber linkages and foster economic cooperation. Engr M A Jabbar, VP FPCCI, has mentioned that the Pakistani industry can greatly benefit from studying and adopting European standards of production, quality control, manufacturing technologies, and European certifications with the help of governmental institutions in the UK in particular and commonwealth countries in general. Amjad Ali Syed, Chairman of the International Professionals Council UK, said that a number of well-established entrepreneurs and venture capitalists of Pakistani origin are willing to invest back in Pakistan and have mutually-beneficial joint ventures; as Pakistan is a developing country of 220 million people offering a lot of viable business opportunities.