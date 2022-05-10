Patel chairs meeting to review Covid situation

Federal Minister of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Mr Abdul Qadir Patel chaired a meeting at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center (NIH) on the current Covid-19 situation.

The special session was called on the directive of the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The session was attended by all the provincial and federal Cheif Secretaries Health, Secretary Health and Director General Health and representatives from the establishment.

The session was called after reporting of the first case of a new sub-variant of the covid-19 omicron virus. The situation is under control right now but we must stay vigilant said the Minister.

Major General Aamer Ikram (NIH) gave an overview of the situation in the country. “Only one case was detected recently and we are closely monitoring the spread” said Aamer Ikram. The NIH team presented the data and overview of the current situation.

Secretary health Amir Khawaja explained the daily process of data reporting and documentation. Provincial health leadership also briefed the minister on vaccination progress.

NPIs and other measures to curb the spread of the virus were discussed and decision will be made according to the spread of the virus. DG health Dr Rana emphasized to stay vigilant and keep a close eye on virus clusters forming up.

The Minister emphasized on the need to keep a close eye on the current Covid-19 situation and the emerging new variants of concern. The Minister appreciated the efforts launched in handling the pandemic. News Desk