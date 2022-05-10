Turi expresses concerns over 27,000 pending, blocked passport renewal cases

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday expressed his deep concern over 27,000 pending and blocked passport renewal cases.

Turi, in an effort to resolve the issue on priority basis, met with Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju and Director General Immigration and Passports, said a news release.

The minister was assured that the matter would be reviewed and all possible solutions would be considered whereas a fresh summary would also be moved to the Cabinet regarding this matter.

Turi was of the view that illegal immigration of Pakistanis in other countries was not only an issue in itself but also created enormous hurdles for legal visa seekers.

In a recent event, more than 300 Pakistanis were imprisoned in Iraq for illegal immigration. The minister expressed that every year thousands of Pakistanis visited Iraq for Ziyarat and such incidents would create new issues for them.

The Iraqi ambassador has unequivocally said that if such incidents are repeated in the future, Iraq might consider barring Pakistanis from Arbaeen Ziyarat this year.

The minister concluded that the ministry would make all possible efforts to resolve visa issues and to provide legal migration channels to Pakistanis who wish to seek knowledge and employment abroad.