Nawaz Sharif calls PML-N meeting in London

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday summoned an important meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in London to discuss the country’s overall political and economic situation, according to the well-informed sources.

The senior leadership of PML-N including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastagir and others will depart for London tomorrow to attend the important party huddle. However, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is already in London.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also likely leave for London tonight to attend the session of PML-N.