CM Punjab sacks advocate-general

Punjab’s newly elected chief minister following his election, dismissed the state’s attorney general, Ahmed Awais.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz fired the advocate-general with immediate effect in a report delivered to the governor of Punjab on Tuesday.

Usman Buzdar, the previous chief minister, appointed Ahmed Awais on July 29, 2020.

Following Awais’ removal, the chief minister recommended that Akhtar Javaid, Punjab’s additional attorney-general, act as advocate-general until a new appointment is made.

Awais is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and has previously also served as the advocate-general in the province from 2018 to 2019. Back then, he resigned after contempt proceedings were initiated against him by a Lahore High Court bench during a hearing into the case of Model Town.

Awais was again appointed to the post in 2020. He has also served as the president of the Lahore High Court Bar Association.