On Tuesday, the bullet-riddled bodies of a man and a woman were discovered dumped within the boundaries of Islamabad’s Bani Gala police station.

According to police, the man has been identified as Shahabullah, a Dir resident, while the woman has yet to be identified.

It went on to say that the bodies had been moved to a hospital for postmortems, while forensic evidence was being collected from the crime scene in order to find the perpetrators.