Omar Sarfraz Cheema rejects his dismissal as governor Punjab

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema has rejected his dismissal as Punjab governor.

In his tweet, Cheema terming the notification issued by the Cabinet Division as unconstitutional said he is in contact with the constitutional experts and will announce his future strategy soon.

صدر پاکستان کے غیر معمولی حالات کے پیش نظرسمری مسترد کرنے کے باوجود کیبینٹ ڈویثرن کا غیر آئینی نوٹیفیکن جاری کیا جسے میں مسترد کرتا ہوں ائینی ماہرین سے مشاورت جاری ہے جلد آئندہ کا لائحہ عمل کا اعلان کروں گا ۔ انشاءاللہ pic.twitter.com/8euMPgBh3L — Omar Sarfraz Cheema (@OmarCheemaPTI) May 10, 2022

However, Omar Sarfaraz Cheema was denotified as Punjab governor on Tuesday, hours after President Alvi refused to approve Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s summary to remove Omar Cheema from his post.

The latest development occurred on Monday when President Arif Alvi rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz’s advice to remove Governor Punjab Cheema from office.