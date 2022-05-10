CM Hamza directs one-dish orders at weddings

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz instructed the relevant authorities to strictly implement one-dish orders at wedding ceremonies in all districts of Punjab, including Lahore.

While presiding over a meeting, the chief minister of Punjab stated that any violation of one-dish orders at wedding ceremonies would not be tolerated and that violators would be dealt with according to the law.

Hamza Shehbaz stated, “This government action will bring relief to the working class and middle class.”

“Our government is the government of the common man. “We will take every measure to make life easier for the common man and the white-collar community,” he added.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also stated that the administration should play a proactive role to ensure the government’s one-dish orders at wedding ceremonies. “I will personally review the implementation of one-dish orders daily.”

The meeting was attended by Abdul Aleem Khan, Sardar Awais Leghari, Ch Iqbal, Bilal Yasin, Kh Imran Nazir, Ramazan Siddique Bhatti, the chief secretary of Punjab, the inspector general of police, and other officers.

Member of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar attended the meeting via video link from Islamabad.