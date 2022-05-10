Govt increases profit margin on various saving certificates

The government has increased the profit margin on various saving certificates.

According to details, the government increased profit margins on various National Saving Certificates on Tuesday.

The profit margin on Behbood Certificates has been increased by 1.44 percent. Holders of Behbood Certificates will profit by 14.16 percent as a result of this increase.

The government has also increased the profit on Special Saving Certificates; now, holders will earn a profit of 12.40 percent on Special Saving Certificates. The profit rate on Regular Income Certificates has been raised by 0.96 percent, bringing the profit margin on these certificates to 12 percent.

The biggest increase was announced for Saving Account holders, whose profit margin was increased by 2.50 percent, and who would receive a 10.75 percent profit on their certificates. The new rates go into effect today.