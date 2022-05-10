World Bank guarantees full support to Pakistan’s economic reforms

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has assured full support in the future to implement the projects funded by the institution and the economic reforms in the country.

The understanding came during a meeting between the World Bank Regional Vice President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr. Mohammad Jahanzeb Khan in Islamabad.

A statement issued in Islamabad said they discussed the country’s development priorities and support for Pakistan’s ambitious reform program on economic growth strategy.

During the meeting, Hartwig Schafer appreciated the steps taken by the Planning Commission in various sectors, especially in Agriculture and Gender.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission briefed the delegation about the development in various sectors including energy, climate change, education, health, agriculture, and others.

Dr. Mohammad Jahanzeb urged the World Bank to continue to support the government of Pakistan in order to implement the projects.