NA condemns Imran for maligning institutions

The National Assembly Monday strongly condemned PTI Chairman Imran Khan for maligning the state institutions in his public meeting in Abbottabad the other day.

The House unanimously resolved that no one would be allowed to malign the state institutions for political gains.

Soon after the speech of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf observed that any such attack on the state and security institutions launched with the purpose to weaken them was against the national interest. “Whosoever utters such words, they negate the national interest. Our Constitution does not allow anyone to launch such attacks on the armed forces or the judiciary.” Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the words uttered by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the public meetings against the armed forces were extremely regrettable.

Terming Imran Khan in the present scenario “Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq”, he said the PTI chairman was in the pain as all the state institutions were working within their constitution ambit. The House also passed a resolution condemning Imran Khan’s “anti-army” statements during his public gathering in Abbottabad on Sunday. The resolution was tabled by State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi. Talking to journalists in the Parliament House lobby, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb warned the PTI chairperson against dragging institutes into politics. She said the Inter Services Public Relations had already issued repeated statements that the army should not be dragged into politics but still Khan was building an anti-army narrative in his political rallies.