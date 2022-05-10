PM bans sugar export to stabilise prices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday banned the export of sugar to stabilize the stock and price of commodity in the country.

The prime minister also ordered strict measures against the smuggling of sugar.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said it was important to first meet the needs of the people and stabilize the price of sugar in the country.

He ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteers who were creating an artificial shortage of sugar. The prime minister also directed the agencies concerned to keep abreast of the effective implementation of his orders.

He warned that in case of negligence, the relevant officers and staff would be held responsible.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed for simplifying the process of the banking system and making it easier in order to facilitate consumers.

The prime minister stated this in a meeting with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, which was also attended by President Habib Bank Muhammad Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Punjab, and other senior officials. PM Sharif directed to formulate a comprehensive strategy to effectively resolve the economic problems of the people. He also ordered special arrangements to ensure the supply of food items to the general public at cheaper rates.