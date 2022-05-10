CPC always worthy of trust, following of youth: Xi

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a party that always maintains its youthful quality and is always worthy of the trust and following of young people.

Xi said that a hundred years on from its founding, the Party is still in its prime, and remains focused on achieving lasting greatness for the Chinese nation.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China in Beijing.

President Xi said celebrating the centenary of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) is to encourage its members to forge ahead on the new journey to realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

A nation that places high hopes on its youth and maintains its youthful vigor can prosper, said Xi.

President Xi Jinping said the hope of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the country rests on the youth. Xi said for the Party and the country, youth are the most worthy of love and expectation, adding that young people are like saplings that thrive on the earth, and one day they will grow into towering trees.

President Xi Jinping called on members of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) in the new era to build up firm beliefs, and boost their courage and skills to carry out struggles, among others.

Xi urged CYLC members to be patriotic and innovative, while not being misguided or intimidated by difficulties. CYLC members shall also be hardworking and willing to make selfless contributions, said Xi, adding that they should promote virtue, perform good deeds and observe discipline.

The Party’s leadership, firm beliefs and convictions, devotion to national rejuvenation, and its deep roots in the country’s young people are key to the past and future successes of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC), President Xi said.

Xi said the CYLC, since its founding in 1922, has been upholding the leadership of the CPC to ensure that China’s youth movement follows the correct political direction. Following the instructions and guidance of the Party has been the political lifeline of the CYLC, he said.

Over the past century, the CYLC’s firm beliefs and convictions have served as the most fundamental and long-lasting source of cohesiveness, Xi said.

He went on to commend the CYLC’s devotion to national rejuvenation, which has consistently been the mainstream of China’s youth movement, as well as its efforts to take deep roots among the country’s youth by focusing its work on the overwhelming majority of young workers, farmers and other young people.

“Both history and reality have shown that the CYLC is truly the vanguard of China’s youth movement,” Xi said. Xinhua