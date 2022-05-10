Ex-director FIA Dr Rizwan passes away

Former Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director Dr Rizwan passed away on Monday due to a heart attack. According to his family, Dr Rizwan suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to Lahore Services Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His funeral prayers will be held on May 10 (Tuesday) at 10am. Dr Rizwan was a resident of Lahore’s Johar Town and was known as one of the most honest and upright police officers. The newly-elected PML-N-led government last month replaced Dr Rizwan with Additional Director Abu Bakar Khuda Baksh as head of the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the sugar crisis. Dr Rizwan had not only supervised the crackdown against the sugar mafia responsible for shortage of the commodity but also carried out investigations against PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The officer was not only personally overseeing registration of cases against influential sugar mills owners and speculators but was also analysing data and evidence received from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other departments. Former prime minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the passing of the senior officer saying: “Saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Rizwan one of the most upright & courageous officers who withstood pressure while investigation & preparing the Rs16b money laundering case against ‘Crime Minister SS’ [PM Shehbaz]. My condolences & prayers go to his family.”