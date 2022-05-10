Punjab police chief takes notice of cracker attack in Sargodha

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the cracker attack at a private bank in Sargodha on Monday, and sought a report from RPO Sargodha. The IG Punjab directed DPO Sargodha to conduct an inquiry into all aspects of the incident and said that after reviewing the CCTV footage and forensic evidence, the accused should be identified and arrested as soon as possible.

Punjab Police spokesman said that immediately after the incident, a heavy contingent of police, CTD and intelligence agencies reached the spot and Sargodha police immediately formed teams to arrest the accused. He said that the nature of the attack is being determined by investigating every aspect of the incident and the accused would be severely punished after their arrest. Meanwhile, Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the incident of killing of a couple in a firing incident in Gujarat and sought report from RPO Gujranwala. The IG Punjab directed that the facts of the incident be brought to light and accused be arrested at once. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that senior officers should keep close contact with the affected families and ensure justice to the bereaved families on priority basis. IG Punjab further said that the ruthless accused would be arrested and punished.