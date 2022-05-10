GB CM reviews relief efforts after Shashpar Glacier burst

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid to assess the damage and rehabilitation works following the Shashpar Glacier burst.

Provincial Home Secretary gave a detailed briefing in the meeting. Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid said that a steel bridge should be constructed immediately in place of Hassanabad bridge with the help of NHA.

He said that the relief process in the affected families should also be expedited.

He told that the chairman NHA had promised to construct RCC bridge in Hassanabad within six months.

Khalid Khurshid said that Pakistan’s major glaciers were located in Gilgit-Baltistan due to which Gilgit-Baltistan was most at risk of global warming.

He said that an international conference of experts would be held to prevent the effects of climate change and protect glaciers. He also directed the home secretary to prepare a detailed report on the damages and causes of glacier burst.

A committee comprising Provincial Secretary Home, Secretary Construction and GBDMA was constituted which will report on a daily basis. The purpose of the committee is to expedite the rehabilitation of the affected areas.

The chief minister also directed the Works and Disaster Management Department to take urgent steps for rehabilitation of drinking water, water channel and irrigation system. He said that compensation money would be paid for the affected houses and properties.

Giving a briefing, the provincial home secretary said that no casualties were reported due to timely security measures, adding that tents and other necessary relief items had been provided to all the affected families and health facilities were also being provided.