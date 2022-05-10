Door-to-door garbage collection campaign launched in Sindh

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah alongwith others on Monday inaugurated door-to-door garbage collection operations in district Central, North Nazimabad Zone and Landhi Zone and Model Zone of Korangi district.

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Zubair Ahmed Channa and other notables were also present on the occasion. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the LG minister said that according to the vision of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, they have now started a journey of “Clean Karachi now”.

He said, “The door-to-door garbage collection operations are now being launched in district Central, North Nazimabad, Landhi and Model zones of Korangi district by SSWMB and the operation will also be started in other zones of Central in next few months.”

He said, “The SSWMB is doing a good job under the leadership of its Managing Director (MD) Zubair Ahmed Channa.” He also appreciated the performance of the officials of the private sanitation company and said that he hoped that they would further improve the sanitation situation in Karachi. Murtaza Wahab said, “SSWMB is a dynamic organization. We were facing criticism from Korangi and Central districts areas because due to some reasons the operation was started late but despite the situation, the SSWMB provided all possible support in the Central and Korangi districts.”

He said full cooperation of citizens and media is required in connection with the cleaning operations. He said the SSWMB shifts around 8,500 tones garbage daily to the landfill site while after the launching of operation in district Central, the number will touch ten thousand tones. “The garbage is like the gold and the Sindh government has already issued intent letters to four companies for working on generation of electricity by recycling waste. Sindh will be the first province in Pakistan to generate electricity by recycling garbage,” he said.

Murtaza further said that infrastructure of Orange Line Metro has been completed and operation will start in next few weeks. He said that the Sindh government has ordered 288 new ambulances. The service of 1122 Ambulance will also be started soon, he added. He said that an additional order has also been placed of 240 buses to further improve the transport facilities. “Out of which 119 buses are ready in China which are expected to be operated on seven major streets of Karachi,” he said.