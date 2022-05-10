Those maligning institutions to be made answerable: Hamza

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shahbaz on Monday asserted that those involved in using derogatory remarks against the state institutions would be made answerable.

He said, no one should take the liberty to say anything offensive about the institutions for personal interests.

The chief minister said that Imran Khan, a defeated person, was ridiculing the state institutions and the constitution of the country. Talking to the media at the residence of MPA Mian Naveed in Pakpattan, the CM said that the statements uttered by Imran Niazi were against the national interest, adding that even the friendly countries were being targeted by Imran, said a handout issued here.

He pointed out that Imran Niazi, who claimed to be an advocate of Pakistan and Kashmir cause, had miserably failed to fulfil his commitment over the Kashmir issue.

Imran Niazi would have to be answerable even in the court of the public, he added.

To a question, he said that doors of the Supreme Court were opened to uphold the constitution.

He said that nothing was done for the welfare of the masses during the last four years, except taking revenge, and creating chaos in the country while fake promises were made with the youth about employment.

The Punjab governor was playing with the constitution of the country, he deplored. To another question, the CM maintained that the price hike had made the people mentally sick, however, the present government was trying to bring ease in the lives of the common man and a public welfare agenda would be brought out within the next few days.

Decreasing the prices of edibles would be the first part of this agenda, he said and added that the murder of the father of Mian Naveed would be investigated and criminals would be taken to task.

Earlier, the CM visited the residence of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali Arain and condoled with the bereaved family.

He offered Fateha for the departed soul and assured that the requirements of justice would be fulfilled.

Senior politician Ata Manika, MPAs Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Majid Zahoor and party workers were also present. Meanwhile, federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal met Hamza Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Hamza Shahbaz reiterated the commitment to resolve the problems of people and added that the government would not leave the people alone in difficult circumstances.

The people were happy over the end of PTI’s anti-public government. The country had been passing through a chaotic situation created by the previous government, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal congratulated Hamza Shahbaz on being elected as the chief minister and termed it a welcome sign for resolution of public problems on a priority. Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz sought a report from the IG police about the heist in a bank in Bhera and ordered for early arrest of the accused.

The entry of the dacoits with hand grenades shows security lapses and a comprehensive inquiry should be held to identify those responsible for the negligence, he added.

The CM also instructed the Sargodha administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.